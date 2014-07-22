No departmental trial for NYPD sergeant who oversaw Eric Garner arrest

In this July 22, 2014, file photo, a mourner places a candle at a memorial for Eric Garner, who died while being arrested by New York City police, in Staten Island. (AP Photo/John Minchillo. File)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD concluded its action related to the Eric Garner death on Wednesday when it announced the sergeant who oversaw Garner's arrest would not face a departmental trial.

Instead, Sgt. Kizzy Adonis will be docked 20 vacation days for failure to properly supervise Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who was terminated earlier this week.

"This disciplinary case was adjudicated," Assistant Commissioner Devora Kaye said in a statement.

At the time of the incident, Adonis was a newly promoted sergeant who had been assigned to the Staten Island precinct on July 9, 2014.

Police officials say Adonis had no prior disciplinary history and has received positive evaluations in her prior and current assignments.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill reportedly evaluated Adonis' supervision of officers under her command that day and found that it was lacking in certain areas.

That analysis concluded by noting that nothing about her actions on that day either caused the use of the banned chokehold or delayed the arrival of medical attention for Garner.

