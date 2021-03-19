Man dead, neighbor arrested after dispute over noise in Jamaica

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A 71-year-old Queens man was bludgeoned to death in his basement apartment allegedly by a neighbor in an apparent dispute over noise.

The suspect went to the downstairs apartment on 138th Street in Jamaica to complain about noise at around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The 37-year-old man struck the older man with a blunt object, killing him, police say.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

TOP NEWS | 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
EMBED More News Videos

In this Eyewitness News exclusive, CeFaan Kim tracks down the suspect whose racist rant inside a New York City cab went viral.


----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york citymurderattacknoise complaint
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining capacity raised to 50% for NYC, NJ; 75% for NY state
CT fully reopens most businesses, ages 45+ now eligible for COVID vaccine
Suspicious packages sent to at least 5 NYC schools
How coronavirus changed New York region | 'Eyewitness to a Pandemic' docuseries
AccuWeather Forecast: Early snow with cold wind
Woman raped by driver of vehicle she hailed in Brooklyn
COVID Updates: CDC expected to recommend 3 feet of distancing in schools
Show More
Source: 1-month-old found dead suffered a fractured skull
NYC vigil mourns victims of deadly spa shootings, Asian hate crimes
3 investigations underway in Cuomo scandals, accuser speaks out
FBI releases new video of suspects wanted in Capitol riot
Another suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island
More TOP STORIES News