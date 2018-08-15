The former union boss at New York City's Rikers Island jail has been convicted of corruption.A federal jury in Manhattan on Wednesday found Norman Seabrook guilty of honest services wire fraud. The judge is expected to ask them to continue deliberating on a conspiracy charge.Seabrook maintains he is innocent of charges he accepted $60,000 in bribes in exchange for funneling millions of dollars in union pension money to a hedge fund.For two decades, Seabrook was head of the New York City Correction Officers' Benevolent Association and a powerful figure in political circles.Some wardens said his control over the troubled jail rivaled their own.His first trial ended in a deadlocked jury.Jury deliberations began Tuesday.----------