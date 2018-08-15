Norman Seabrook, ex-union boss at Rikers Island, guilty in corruption retrial

Correction Officers' Benevolent Association president Norman Seabrook was arraigned on corruption charges related to the $20 million investment of union money in a hedge fund.

BRONX, New York --
The former union boss at New York City's Rikers Island jail has been convicted of corruption.

A federal jury in Manhattan on Wednesday found Norman Seabrook guilty of honest services wire fraud. The judge is expected to ask them to continue deliberating on a conspiracy charge.

Seabrook maintains he is innocent of charges he accepted $60,000 in bribes in exchange for funneling millions of dollars in union pension money to a hedge fund.

For two decades, Seabrook was head of the New York City Correction Officers' Benevolent Association and a powerful figure in political circles.

Some wardens said his control over the troubled jail rivaled their own.

His first trial ended in a deadlocked jury.

Jury deliberations began Tuesday.

