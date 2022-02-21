Resident who wandered away from New Jersey nursing home found dead

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11571463" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Phil Murphy and the NAACP are weighing on the actions of two Bridgewater police officers who sparked controversy while breaking up a mall fight. Michelle Charlesworth has the story.

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A resident of a nursing home who wandered off on Friday was found dead on Saturday morning.John Eschenbach walked away from the CareOne facility located at 100 Mazdabrook Road on Friday evening.Police put out a call asking for help locating him and said he suffered from dementia and other medical issues.By Saturday morning, authorities put out another update that Eschenbach was discovered dead by the time he was found."Our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones," Parsippany police said. "We would like to thank everyone who checked their properties or offered to assist in the search."A spokesperson with CareOne at Parsippany released the following statement:----------