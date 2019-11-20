SUNY New Paltz student, 20, dies in fall at upstate NY park

KINGSTON, New York -- Police say a 20-year-old college student has died after falling 150 feet from a cliff in an upstate New York park.

Donald Christian, president of the State University of New York at New Paltz, identified the student Tuesday as Katherine Vollmer of Rochester.

He said she was a visual arts major who transferred to New Paltz this fall from Monroe Community College.

Police say Vollmer was hiking with a group exploring old cement caves and trails in Kingston's Hasbrouck Park Monday evening when the group got lost in the dark.

Police say Vollmer slipped at the edge of a cliff and landed in an area that could only be accessed by a technical rope team.

The city fire department's rope team recovered her body Tuesday morning.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new paltzulster countywoman killedcollege student
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Man fatally shot, school bus hit by gunfire in Brooklyn
Brooklyn man's conviction overturned after 2 decades in prison
James Van Der Beek reveals his wife suffered a miscarriage
Video: Truck slides toward 2 troopers helping stranded driver
Missing NJ woman: Person of interest gets bail in child porn case
Correction officers who guarded Jeffrey Epstein criminally charged
Show More
Woman says her dog sniffed out her ovarian cancer 4 times
Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling
Police kill fox after it attacks 5 people in New Jersey town
De Blasio, Johnson unveil NYC Streets Master Plan
Suspect in custody after woman, dog nearly struck on sidewalk
More TOP STORIES News