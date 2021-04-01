Coronavirus NY: Mandatory domestic travel quarantine ends today

New York's once-mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone traveling into the region from other states is being lifted as of today.
While no longer required, the NYS Department of Health still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution.
Mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers.
All travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form. Individuals should continue strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread - wearing masks, socially distancing, and avoiding gatherings.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has criticized Governor Andrew Cuomo's decision to lift the mandatory quarantine, saying the introduction of the virus from the outside has been the biggest x-factor in this crisis.
"I don't know if that's the state's idea of an April Fool's joke but it is absolutely the wrong thing to do. It's reckless it doesn't help us with our recovery," the mayor said last month, adding that the city was not consulted about the change.
Still, one of the mayor's advisors said Wednesday, "We can be completely out of this within six to eight weeks of very aggressive vaccination."
But that's only if people "double down" on the precautions and not let up now, Dr. Jay Varma said.
"Unfortunately we are not seeing the declines we want to see, so we remain very concerned," Varma cautioned.
