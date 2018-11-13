73-year-old New York man accused of taking pictures, video up victims' skirts

MILBROOK, New York (WABC) --
A 73-year-old New York man is accused of using his cellphone to take illicit photos and videos of women wearing dresses and skirts.

Donald Fegan, of Milbrook, was arrested Friday on five counts of unlawful surveillance.

Fegan was arraigned before the town of Union Vale Court and was released on probation. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 27.

Anyone with information or anyone who thinks they may also be a victim is asked to call (845) 677-7300.

