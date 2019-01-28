A Westchester County man driving to work was seriously injured when an e-cigarette battery exploded in his pants pocket Monday morning.Larchmont police responded to Pryer Lane around 8:30 a.m. to a report of a man with severe burns.The victim was in his work van on his way to a job when the spare battery in his pocket burst into flames.Co-workers said the man's pants were on fire and had to be ripped off him.He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.----------