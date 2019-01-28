New York man severely burned when e-cigarette battery explodes in his pocket

LARCHMONT, Westchester County (WABC) --
A Westchester County man driving to work was seriously injured when an e-cigarette battery exploded in his pants pocket Monday morning.

Larchmont police responded to Pryer Lane around 8:30 a.m. to a report of a man with severe burns.

The victim was in his work van on his way to a job when the spare battery in his pocket burst into flames.

Co-workers said the man's pants were on fire and had to be ripped off him.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
e-cigarettesexplosionburn injuriesLarchmontWestchester County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FDNY rescues woman trapped in UES elevator since Friday
AccuWeather Alert: Rain, snow and brutal cold
Live power lines fall on occupied school bus after NJ crash
NJ waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
NJ district closes schools due to large number of sick students
Passenger charged with DWI after car crashes into SI home
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
XXXTentacion's son born 7 months after rapper's death
Show More
NYC driver arrested after crashing into row of parked cars
Suspect charged in Brooklyn attack streamed on Facebook Live
Police: Four women shot while mourning at Newark vigil
LIVE: Murphy briefing after tour of North River Tunnel
Trump doubts Congress will strike budget deal he'd accept
More News