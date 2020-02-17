Westchester officer charged with sex abuse, stalking, burglary while on duty

By Eyewitness News
PEEKSKILL, New York (WABC) -- A police officer is under arrest, accused of stalking and sexually abusing a woman all while on duty in Westchester County.

Peekskill Officer Michael Agovino was charged over the weekend after an investigation and audio recording supported the allegations made by the 33-year-old victim.

Authorities say all crimes were committed against the same learning-disabled woman between July 9 and January 22.

According to the criminal complaint, Agovino went into the woman's apartment on several occasions and threatened to arrest her unless he could continue sexually abusing her.

Agovinio is also charged with burglary.

On Facebook, Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey said the incident is an embarrassment to the police department and the entire city.

Agovino has been placed on administrative leave.

More TOP STORIES News