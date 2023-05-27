New York State Troopers investigate in police-involved shooting on Grand Central Parkway

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- New York State Police is investigating a trooper involved shooting that took place Friday night in Queens.

Officials say that around 10:45 p.m., two troopers were conducting a DWI patrol on Grand Central Parkway, which then turned into a vehicle pursuit.

When they caught up to the driver, officials say the suspect then moved his vehicle toward the troopers.

One of the troopers opened fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to Presbyterian Hospital in Flushing for treatment.

There was another occupant in the vehicle, but they were not injured.

NYPD and the Queens County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident alongside the New York State Police.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.