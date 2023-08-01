Out of control car injures 10 pedestrians in crash at 42nd and Lexington in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, leaving several injured.

Officials say ten people were injured after a vehicle drove through E. 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue at around 5:30 p.m.

The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the incident was listed as stolen in the Bronx.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



