  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Out of control car injures 10 pedestrians in crash at 42nd and Lexington in NYC

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, August 1, 2023 11:51PM
LIVE | NYPD holds update on Manhattan crash
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE | NYPD holds update on Manhattan crash

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, leaving several injured.

Officials say ten people were injured after a vehicle drove through E. 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue at around 5:30 p.m.

The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the incident was listed as stolen in the Bronx.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW