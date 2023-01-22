NYC setting up housing for men at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

New York City is setting up housing for men at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. Morgan Norwood has the details.

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There was a big announcement for Mayor Eric Adams about the asylum crisis that has nearly pushed the city to a breaking point.

Mayor Adams says the city will soon send some migrants arriving here to a temporary shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

More than 41,000 asylum seekers have arrived in the city since last spring. Nearly 28,000 remain under the city's care.

"We continue to surpass both our moral and legal obligations and meet the needs of people arriving in New York, but as the number of asylum seekers continues to grow, we are in serious need of support from both our state and federal governments. This fifth Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will provide approximately 1,000 asylum seekers with a place to stay, access support, and get to their final destination," said Adams.

Once open, this site will serve approximately 1,000 asylum seekers and will offer the same services as adult men have been receiving at humanitarian relief centers, including on-site medical, food, laundry, and reconnections.

