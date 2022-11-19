Student volunteers bake holiday pies for migrant families

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Student volunteers with Project Rousseau got cooking for migrant families.

The organization has made it an annual holiday tradition to bake pies for those in need.

On Saturday they baked more than 300 of those pies at PS 6 on the Upper East Side to be handed out at the Metropolitan Museum to migrant families and others in transitional housing.

Project Rousseau's mission is to empower young people from underserved communities to reach their full potential.

Many of those young volunteers are themselves recent arrivals to the United States.

HOLIDAY NEWS | Everything we know about the 2022 Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.