6 injured, 2 critical in crash on Long Island Expressway

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Six people were injured in a crash on the Long Island Expressway early Sunday morning.
A vehicle was left mangled after a collision occurred on the westbound side by Exit 17 around 4:30 a.m., according to police.
One person refused medical attention and five people were transported to Elmhurst Hospital.
Two of the victims are in critical condition.
The NYPD is investigating the crash.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.