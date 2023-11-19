6 injured, 2 critical in crash on Long Island Expressway

A total of six people were injured in a crash that happened early Sunday morning on the Long Island Expressway.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Six people were injured in a crash on the Long Island Expressway early Sunday morning.

A vehicle was left mangled after a collision occurred on the westbound side by Exit 17 around 4:30 a.m., according to police.

One person refused medical attention and five people were transported to Elmhurst Hospital.

Two of the victims are in critical condition.

The NYPD is investigating the crash.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.