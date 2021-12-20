Society

Christmas in New York City: Holiday Lights and Sights

EMBED <>More Videos

NYC Holiday Lights and Sights

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Watch a festive sampling of holiday lights, sights, and sounds from across New York City with instrumental Christmas music.

The sights include the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center, the holiday window displays at landmark New York City stores, the spectacular holiday display at Dyker Heights and more!

Happy holidays from all of us at ABC7, WABC-TV!

RELATED: 7 festive places to visit in New York City for the holiday season

Send your holiday decoration photos to us and we may share them on Eyewitness News!

We invite you to share your holiday traditions, decorations, and delicious recipes with us this year.

Submit your holiday cheer using the form below
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityholidaychristmas treechristmas
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hochul vows to keep schools open amid record level of NY COVID cases
NYC omicron surge to last 'a matter of weeks,' mayor says
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New Jersey
Trump booed by crowd after revealing he got COVID booster shot
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years exceeds 4M signatures
P&G dry shampoo, conditioners recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Warming up as winter begins
Show More
2 more NHL teams shut down due to COVID, 9 of 32 teams now paused
COVID News: Hospitalizations up 41 percent nationwide
Mayor-elect Eric Adams announces 5 women deputy mayor appointees
'Hamilton,' 'Aladdin' cancel all Broadway shows until after Christmas
'Everything is just gone': Man left homeless by NY fire speaks out
More TOP STORIES News