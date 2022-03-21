covid-19 variant

New vaccination push targets 5-11 year olds in New York City

EMBED <>More Videos

New NYC vaccination push targets 5-11 year olds

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is launching a new campaign Monday to raise vaccination rates among children ages five to 11.

It comes amid concern about a possible next wave of COVID-19 infections from the B.A. 2 variant - and amid pushback against mask mandates from some parents of younger kids.

About 100 parents protested at City Hall Sunday demanding the city lift the mask mandate for preschool children under 5 years of age.

That's the despite the fact that those young children still are not eligible to get vaccinated.

Despite these parents' pleas, it doesn't appear that mask mandate is going away any time soon.

"I would love nothing more than to send my son to day care without a mask," said NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. "But as a scientist and as a doctor and an epidemiologist, I want to keep them safe, especially because he's not eligible for a vaccine. We'll keep reevaluating whether that mandate should stay in place. And right now we think it should stay in place."

Right now the city's focus is on raising vaccination rates among children ages five to 11.



The city says it is launching 20 pop-up vaccination sites at schools over the next three weeks for children to get their first doses.

These will be in neighborhoods with low vaccination rates.

The city has not said where they are going to be. Instead, they say, principals will notify parents directly.

ALSO READ | Long Island mother gets new lease on life with double lung, heart transplant
t
EMBED More News Videos

Lindsay Salguero-Lopez is a mother, former model, and the first person on Long Island to receive a heart and two lungs from a single donor. Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager has her story.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a COVID Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VARIANT
BA-2 subvariant of Omicron COVID-19 strand makes up 1/3 of new cases
Is the US about to experience another COVID uptick? What experts say
China orders 51 million into lockdown as COVID surges
COVID Updates: Vaccine, mask mandates ease across US as cases drop
TOP STORIES
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Police searching for man who attempted to murder, rape woman in Harlem
2 Pa. state troopers, civilian killed in South Philly; I-95 closed
NYPD adds more Neighborhood Safety Teams to crime-ridden areas
Jackson, 1st Black female Supreme Court pick, faces senators
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
Show More
Man shot in the head inside Brooklyn deli
Cab driver in danger of losing vision after attacked by couple
Oscars ceremony set to break barriers with historic firsts
Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview 2022
NYC Half Marathon pro runners cross the finish line
More TOP STORIES News