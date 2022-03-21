New vaccination push targets 5-11 year olds in New York City

It comes amid concern about a possible next wave of COVID-19 infections from the B.A. 2 variant - and amid pushback against mask mandates from some parents of younger kids.
About 100 parents protested at City Hall Sunday demanding the city lift the mask mandate for preschool children under 5 years of age.
That's the despite the fact that those young children still are not eligible to get vaccinated.
Despite these parents' pleas, it doesn't appear that mask mandate is going away any time soon.
"I would love nothing more than to send my son to day care without a mask," said NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. "But as a scientist and as a doctor and an epidemiologist, I want to keep them safe, especially because he's not eligible for a vaccine. We'll keep reevaluating whether that mandate should stay in place. And right now we think it should stay in place."
Right now the city's focus is on raising vaccination rates among children ages five to 11.
The city says it is launching 20 pop-up vaccination sites at schools over the next three weeks for children to get their first doses.
These will be in neighborhoods with low vaccination rates.
The city has not said where they are going to be. Instead, they say, principals will notify parents directly.
ALSO READ | Long Island mother gets new lease on life with double lung, heart transplant
t
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a COVID Question