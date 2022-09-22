  • Full Story
Body parts recovered inside apartment in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
11 minutes ago
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after police recovered body parts inside an apartment in Brooklyn.

Authorities say the initial 911 call came over around 1:40 p.m. for an apartment located at 315 Linwood Street in Cypress Hills.

Police are looking into whether the body parts are that of a male or female.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

No further details were revealed.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

