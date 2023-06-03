Marcus Solis reports from Longwood, Bronx, where an 18-year-old was shot and killed Friday evening.

18-year-old man shot in the chest, killed in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting in the Bronx Friday night.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. in front of 3329 Olinville Avenue.

According to officials, at least 10 rounds were fired.

Upon arrival, police say an 18-year-old male, identified as Nixon Rodriguez, was shot in the chest.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

He was taken to Jabobi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An unknown male suspect fled eastbound on White Plains Road.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Though crime is statistically declining in New York City, according to numbers released by NYPD, many residents are still concerned about the ensuing violence on their streets.

"We stay inside because when you come out at night, the guns are just going off," said John Dematteo.

"I don't think the city is taking care of those things. I think the city has to do more for those people," said Manny Cruz.

With June marking National Gun Violence Awareness Month, local residents are expected to participate in the fourth annual March to End Violence, in partnership with the Police Athletic League, on Saturday at the PAL Center located at 991 Longwood Avenue.

This comes after a week of shootings in the area.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.