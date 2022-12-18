  • Watch Now
Police investigating deadly shooting at Bronx deli

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Sunday, December 18, 2022 9:41PM
FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a deli in the Bronx.

Crime scene tape blocked off the scene at Briggs Avenue in the Fordham section. There is at least one evidence marker outside the store.

Eyewitness News is told gunfire erupted inside the store.

Police say the victim is a 26-year-old man.

The gunman got away.

