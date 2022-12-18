Police investigating deadly shooting at Bronx deli

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a deli in the Bronx.

Crime scene tape blocked off the scene at Briggs Avenue in the Fordham section. There is at least one evidence marker outside the store.

Eyewitness News is told gunfire erupted inside the store.

Police say the victim is a 26-year-old man.

The gunman got away.

