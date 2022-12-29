4 men shot, 1 fatally, in the Bronx; police searching for gunman

WEST FARMS, The Bronx (WABC) -- One person was killed, and several others were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at East Tremont and Southern Boulevard in the West Farms section.

Four men in total were shot, all of which were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.

One of those men were shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

A 27-year-old man was shot once in the leg and a 46-year-old man was shot once in the torse. Both suffered serious injuries.

A 25-year-old was shot once in the left arm but is expected to survive.

Police say a suspect fled on foot and is described as a man with dreadlocks.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.