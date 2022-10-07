Man stabbed while exiting subway in the Bronx; police say attack was unprovoked

MORRIS HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was stabbed as he was exiting a subway train in the Bronx.

It happened as the man was exiting the northbound 4 train at 176th Street and Jerome Ave. in Morris Heights just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

He was stabbed in both the back and chest with an unknown object.

Police say the attack was unprovoked.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, about 5'11, and was last seen wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt and Nike sneakers.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he is in critical condition.

