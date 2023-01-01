Man fatally stabbed in the chest during dispute in the Bronx, marking first NYC murder of 2023

New York City's first murder of 2023 took place in the Bronx before 4 a.m.

Police say someone stabbed a man and a woman outside a building on College Avenue during a dispute.

The man suffered a knife wound to the chest and died. He was 63 years old. The 38-year-old woman suffered a stab wound to the torso and survived. Police have not yet said if the two were related.

There is no word from investigators on what sparked the dispute.

