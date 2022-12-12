Woman dies after being stabbed in the neck in Harlem apartment

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman has died after being stabbed in the neck inside an apartment in Harlem.

It happened on Sunday just before 6 p.m. inside the building on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found the victim, who was stabbed in the neck. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

