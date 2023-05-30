Man slashed during dispute on Manhattan subway platform

BOWERY, Manhattan -- A man is in serious condition after being stabbed on a subway platform.

It happened on the northbound F platform at the 2nd Avenue Station.

The NYPD says there was some kind of dispute before the man was slashed on his right arm.

The attacker ran away.

