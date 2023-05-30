Man slashed during dispute on Manhattan subway platform

BOWERY, Manhattan -- A man is in serious condition after being stabbed on a subway platform.
It happened on the northbound F platform at the 2nd Avenue Station.
The NYPD says there was some kind of dispute before the man was slashed on his right arm.
The attacker ran away.
ALSO READ | 15-year-old drowns at Sandy Hook Beach
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.