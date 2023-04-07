Extra Time: Manhunt continues after NYPD officer shot; financial impact of Trump indictment

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have the latest developments after a rookie NYPD officer was shot in the hip in Jamaica, Queens on Wednesday.

Police released new surveillance video of the shooting itself. It shows the 22-year-old officer Brett Boller falling to the ground, and the suspected shooter running away.

The NYPD on Friday released more photos of the man they want in handcuffs. They don't yet know his name, but they're hoping maybe you do. The reward has now doubled to $20,000.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

Financial implications of Trump indictment

The indictment of former President Donald Trump is not all about politics, it's also about money. This case has had and will continue to have, serious financial implications for Trump and others. Joining us to break down that part of the story was MarketWatch financial investigations reporter Lukas Alpert.

Clarence Thomas ProPublica report

Lawmakers and advocacy groups on the left are renewing calls for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after a bombshell report from ProPublica. The report says Thomas and his wife accepted luxury trips nearly every year for more than two decades from Republican mega donor Harlan Crow without reporting them on financial disclosure forms. ProPublica calculated a 2019 trip to Indonesia would have cost more than half a million dollars if Thomas had chartered the plane and yacht himself. Impeachment is very unlikely with Republicans in control of the House.

NYC comptroller breaks down city budget

We dig deeper into the New York City budget revealed by Mayor Eric Adams. It includes a 4% cut in virtually all city agencies starting in July. We sat down with New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who helped highlight what the average New Yorker really needs to know about the proposal.

