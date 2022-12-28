75-year-old woman fatally struck by truck while crossing street in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 75-year-old woman was fatally struck crossing the street in Brooklyn Wednesday.
The victim was walking in the crosswalk on St. John's Place when she was struck by a truck heading northbound on Utica Avenue in the Crown Heights section just after 2 p.m.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck did not stop at first, but the 41-year-old driver was located and is being questioned.
No charges have been filed at this time.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
