21-year-old man shot twice in back while walking down street in Astoria

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured by gunfire walking down a street in Queens, according to police sources.

The 21-year-old man was shot twice in the lower back at 19-12 22nd Road in Astoria around 8:20 p.m.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he's expected to survive.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The suspect fled from the scene.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, according to police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.