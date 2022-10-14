Shooting on Far Rockaway, Queens subway platform wounds teen

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A teen was shot in the chest on a subway in Queens.

It happened at the Mott Ave. Station in Far Rockaway just before 4 p.m. Friday as the train was moving. When the train stopped, the man came off the train and onto the platform.

The teen was taken to the hospital, where he is in unknown condition. First responders believe his about 15 or 16 years old.

Service on the A train is suspended between Far Rockaway-Mott Ave and Broad Channel in both directions.

Southbound A trains will end at Euclid Ave.

The suspect, estimated to be between 15 abd 19 years old, wearing all black, fled the train in an unknown direction.

An investigation is underway.

