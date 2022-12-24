Man wanted after several employees violently attacked inside Harlem restaurant

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man behind a violent attack inside a restaurant in Manhattan.

The incident happened on Thursday just before midnight, inside Teddy's Bar and Grill located on Second Avenue in East Harlem.

Police say the suspect walked into the bar with a pit bull and began choking a 29-year-old female employee with a baseball bat.

Two employees, a 35-year-old and 31-year-old man, attempted to stop the suspect, but were stabbed.

The 35-year-old was stabbed in the chest and back while the 31-year-old was stabbed in the back.

The suspect then fled northbound on Second Avenue.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital and the 31-year-old victim was taken to Harlem Hospital. Both were in stable condition.

The 29-year-old woman refused medical attention at the scene.

Police are hoping a picture of the suspect will lead to an arrest.

