Police: Man on moped sexually assaults woman jogging in Manhattan park

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man on a moped hit a woman who was jogging in Manhattan and then dragged her by a tree and sexually assaulted her, police say.

It happened Saturday around 11 a.m. in Fort Tryon Park.

The woman was taken to Harlem Hospital where she is expected to be ok.

Eyewitnesses say they are shocked the assault happened - especially with people out and about.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and was driving a dark-colored moped.

