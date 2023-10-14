Driver shoots at Sanitation truck struck with 2 employees inside

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx -- Police are investigating a shooting in the Bronx that left a New York City sanitation truck struck by gunfire.

It happened around 3:25 Saturday morning in the University Heights section of the Bronx.

Police say a white van pulled up next to the truck with the driver of that vehicle screaming profanities at the sanitation workers.

The driver also said, "you damaged my van" before pulling out a gun and firing three to four rounds.

One round struck the back of the truck.

No one was injured in the incident.

