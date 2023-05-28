Vigil held for teen fatally shot while eating lunch near basketball court on Staten Island

STAPLETON HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Family members of a murdered teenager gathered to say goodbye to Jamoure Harrell.
The 13-year-old was shot in the head while eating lunch near a basketball court in Stapleton Heights on Staten Island.
On Saturday, friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of the eighth grader.
A few days after the shooting, police arrested the 16-year-old accused of firing the bullet that killed Harrell.
Detectives will investigate the case as a homicide.
