The 17-year-old being sought in the playground shooting was picked up by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Vigil held for teen fatally shot while eating lunch near basketball court on Staten Island

STAPLETON HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Family members of a murdered teenager gathered to say goodbye to Jamoure Harrell.

The 13-year-old was shot in the head while eating lunch near a basketball court in Stapleton Heights on Staten Island.

On Saturday, friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of the eighth grader.

A few days after the shooting, police arrested the 16-year-old accused of firing the bullet that killed Harrell.

Detectives will investigate the case as a homicide.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

at Re