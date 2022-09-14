New York City subway stabbing victim describes vicious encounter with knife-wielding rider

Jeffrey Nelson, 49, is now recovering from a subway ride in Brooklyn that turned dangerously violent when a rider reached for a knife and stabbed him in the back. Lucy Yang spoke to the victim.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A subway slashing victim's recount of the vicious attack paints a cautionary tale about how words between strangers can quickly turn violent, especially if one of them has a weapon.

His hand is slashed, and his back is stitched after a knife attack. Jeffrey Nelson, 49, is now recovering from a subway ride that turned dangerously violent

"I was holding onto his left hand and then he used his right hand and reached for the knife and reached over and stabbed me here," Nelson said.

The attack happened Monday afternoon. Nelson was on the 2 train in Brooklyn, heading into the city for work.

He remembers another rider yelling on the phone.

"So, I asked the individual to lower his voice. The individual got up and asked, 'what did you say?' He came up to me and I was sitting, observing him," Nelson said.

The security officer and army veteran from Jamaica says that's when an ordinary commute ended with a three-inch stab wound in his back.

"He was going in his bag for a weapon. I don't know if it's a gun or knife, so I hold on to his hand," Nelson said. "I even tried to bite him. Caused my lip to swell."

Thankfully, the fight ended when the train pulled into the Bergen Street station. The victim lost his footing and fell.

Police believe the attacker fled on foot. Detectives are now looking for him.

"I'm happy ended like this. Nobody dead. Everybody alive," Nelson said.

Nelson tells Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang there were plenty of other passengers on the train, but they just watched.

"There's guys there who could've helped me take the knife from the guy. But nobody helps," Nelson said.

He plans to go back to work next week and that means getting back on the subway.

If there's another incident, his family wants him to move to another car next time and not engage.

