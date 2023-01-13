Suspect wanted after man randomly punched in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect behind a random attack in Greenwich Village where a man was punched multiple times in the face.

The attack happened on January 7 around 5 p.m. on East 9th Street.

Police say a 58-year-old man reported that he was walking home when an unknown man approached him and punched him repeatedly in the face, causing pain and swelling.

The suspect then flood on foot.

Police describe the male suspect as approximately 25 to 35 years of age with a medium build. The individual police are looking for was last seen wearing a hooded sweater, black pants and black sneakers.

Authorities are now trying to figure out if the same suspect is responsible for two other similar attacks that happened in Greenwich Village.

One attack happened on January 3 around 10 p.m. Police say that a 31-year-old man was walking with his girlfriend and his dog down Grove Street when an unknown man approached and shoved the 31-year-old. The suspect then punched the 31-year-old man and fled on foot.

The following day, around 3 a.m. at 5th Ave and East 11th Street, a 25-year-old was punched while walking down the street.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All calls are strictly confidential.

