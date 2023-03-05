Police searching for suspect wanted in rape of woman on the Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect wanted in the rape of a woman on the Upper West Side.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near West 65th Street and West End Avenue.

The 21-year-old victim says the man followed her into her building, into an elevator, and then forced her into a stairwell where he sexually assaulted her.

The woman says after the rape, the man forced her back onto the street and ran off.

