NYC DOT worker accidentally runs over coworker on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A New York City Department of Transportation worker was killed when a colleague accidentally ran him over while repaving an Upper East Side street.

The 44-year-old employee was standing on East 88th Street, part of a street repaving project, just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

His 35-year-old coworker backed up a DOT truck without realizing the victim was behind him.

He accidentally ran over his coworker. The victim was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell, where he was pronounced dead.

People who were sleeping in the buildings along the street heard the aftermath.

"I was woken up by some frantic screaming, people screaming, 'No, stop, backup, stop!' And when I went to look to the window, it appeared across the street that one of the workers, the road pavers, was crushed by a dump truck," the resident said.

Coworkers brought candles and flowers to the scene as police investigated.

The operator of the DOT vehicle was interview by the police, but his death is being investigated as an accident.

