Improperly licensed NYC driver accused of holding passenger against her will

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An improperly licensed driver from Brooklyn is accused of picking up a passenger while using a stolen license plate and holding the passenger against her will.Calvin Alexander, 30, was arrested Monday night on charges of unlawful imprisonment, criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of marijuana.New York State Police said Alexander worked for Red Hook Car Service but wasn't properly licensed. He was sent by the car service company to pick the passenger up in Brooklyn and drop her off in Manhattan.Authorities said police were patrolling the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel when they discovered a vehicle, operated by Alexander, displaying a stolen Pennsylvania license plate that was registered to another vehicle.Troopers pulled the car over and found Alexander didn't have the required Class E driver's license or Taxi and Limousine Commission registration to carry passengers.The passenger told police that she contracted a car service and was picked by Alexander. She said he ignored her requests to let her go and overrode the lock system so she could not escape.During the stop, Alexander rolled up the windows, locked the doors and moved over to the passenger seat, police said. He released the victim when he was instructed to do so.When he was told he was under arrest and to exit the vehicle, authorities say Alexander refused several times which forced troopers to smash the driver's side window.He was taken into custody without further incident and a small amount of marijuana was discovered in his possession.Alexander was taken to Brooklyn Central Booking where he will remain until his arraignment.