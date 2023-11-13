Fire breaks out in six-story building in Manhattan's Little Italy

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire broke out Sunday in a six-story building in Manhattan's Little Italy.

Flames started just after 6:30 p.m. in a third-floor apartment on 182 Hester Street.

Four firefighters suffered minor burns and were taken to the hospital. Two people also suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

