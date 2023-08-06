2 seriously injured in Queens house fire

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A house fire in Queens left two people seriously hurt.

It started Saturday at 76th Street near Hazen Street in Astoria just before 3:30 p.m.

The FDNY says flames started on the balcony of the three-story home.

It took about an hour to extinguish the flames.

The cause remains under investigation.

