2 seriously injured in Queens house fire

Eyewitness News
Sunday, August 6, 2023 1:34AM
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A house fire in Queens left two people seriously hurt.

It started Saturday at 76th Street near Hazen Street in Astoria just before 3:30 p.m.

The FDNY says flames started on the balcony of the three-story home.

It took about an hour to extinguish the flames.

The cause remains under investigation.

