Manhole fire knocks out power in Brooklyn neighborhood

The utility says nine customers on Handcock Avenue in Bushwick are out - not many at all, but a sweltering hot day is not the time to be without electricity.
The sparks, crackling, and smoke caught Christian Hernandez's attention.
"I had no clue what that was. I just saw the smoke and the fire. I had no idea," Hernandez said.
Hernandez had just lost power and figured it had something to do with that. Fire crews and Con Ed were already on the scene.
The FDNY says the fire damaged a car, but thankfully no one was hurt. One or two buildings did lose power in the dangerous heat.
ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area
"No AC, no electricity, it's really difficult...just been walking around, biking today, staying outside," Hernandez said.
As crews in Bushwick try to repair and replace the burned-out equipment under Hancock Ave., the utility says its emergency response center is at the ready.
As the city's air conditioning units work extra hard and up the demand on the grid, there have been no major outages so far on Saturday.
Sunday is expected to be even hotter.
Con Ed says in all five boroughs there are about 100 customers out, but they are just scattered outages.
There is no estimate on a restoration time for the residents of Bushwick. The repair work involves cleaning and flushing out the manhole, so there is still work to do.
