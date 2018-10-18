Manhattan high school, neighboring college on lockdown over report of gun

A.J. Ross reports from a Manhattan high school where a student reported seeing another student with a gun

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A Manhattan high school and neighboring college are on lockdown Thursday as police investigate reports of a possible gun on campus.

Police were called to A. Philip Randolph High School at 443 West 135th street to investigate a possible crime with a firearm.

Authorities said a female student reported that she observed a male student with a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing, and so far, no one is in custody and no weapons have been recovered.

City College of New York, located next to the high school, sent an alert to staff and students advising them to stay indoors, with updates to follow.

