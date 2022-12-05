Group helps bring more Black-owned businesses to Brooklyn Navy Yard holiday market

Plenty of people got some holiday shopping done Sunday at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. '

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Plenty of people got some holiday shopping done Sunday at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. '

It was the fifth annual 'Wallabout Wonderland' Holiday Market - and this year's event was the biggest yet.

More than 80 Yard-based businesses and local vendors offered unique and handcrafted one-of-a-kind gifts.

Also new this year was a partnership with the community group known as 'The Layout'

They helped bring more than 30 Black-owned businesses to the market.

MORE NEWS | 7 On Your Side's Holiday Shopping Guide

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.