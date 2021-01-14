NYC increasing security, sending 200 NYPD officers to DC for inauguration

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the FBI warns that agitators may be ramping up efforts to attack government buildings over the next week, NYC officials are taking steps to keep the city safe.

City Hall in Lower Manhattan, as well as other government buildings in NYC, will see additional security next week.

The NYPD will also send 200 officers to the Capitol for Inauguration Day.

"I think you will see additional police resources around city hall between the 17th and the 20th, not because we have specific intelligence or any information that there will be activity there, but out of an abundance of caution, because during this time it is prudent to protect government installations and sensitive locations," NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said.

Miller said more than 100 NYPD detectives in the NYPD-FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force are running down leads "until we have identified everybody we can in the New York area who took part in illegal activities on Jan. 6 in Washington."

Although NYPD and federal agencies have investigated scores of threats over the years, Miller said "nothing compares" with this investigation.

Miller said the 200 NYPD officers sent to the Capitol to reinforce federal security will be deputized, something that has never happened before.

"NYC has decided to step up. Two-hundred officers will receive indoctrination from the police in Washington, instructions on their protocols, deployments, will be sworn in with special law enforcement powers for the limited time they are working for DC Metro police to help secure Washington on the day of the Inauguration," he said.

