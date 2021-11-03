coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update NYC: City-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
Raw video: Mayor announces vaccines for kids

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- City-run COVID vaccination sites will offer shots for children ages 5-11 starting Thursday, pending final approval, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday morning.

The city was still awaiting one more final authorization piece from the CDC, which was expected to come sometime Wednesday.

That authorization includes clinical guidance for those administering the vaccine to children.

US health officials have given the final OK to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5.


Assuming that authorization comes through, de Blasio said, all the city-run vaccination centers will be offering Pfizer's shot for children Thursday.

"Tomorrow's going to be a historic day for the city in our fight against COVID as we reach the youngest New Yorkers," he said.

The 11 city run hospitals will offer vaccinations starting Thursday.

The rest of the sites in the city, including pediatricians' offices, pharmacies and other vaccination sites, will also be offering the shots on Friday.

In addition, the city plans to offer the vaccinations at 1,070 school sites over the course of next week, starting Monday November 8.

Officials expect to be at 200 different schools each day through the week, giving every child a chance to get vaccinated at school.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a shot, though consent can also be given in writing and verbally over the phone.

EMBED More News Videos

Some parents aren't quite ready to get their younger children the COVID-19 shot when they're eligible. Here are some of their top reasons.



