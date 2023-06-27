Mayor Adams, Chancellor Banks to make announcement on last day of class for NYC public schools

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams is set to make an announcement Tuesday as students and teachers marked the last day of class at New York City public schools.

On Monday, the mayor announced that the City would officially recognize Diwali as a school holiday.

Diwali is a pan-religious holiday celebrating the symbolic victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance, fostering unity and togetherness.

It is India's biggest and most important holiday of the year.

In 2023, Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12, so it will be a day off school for the first time in 2024.

The Department of Education said there will be four new days off during 2023-24 school calendar including April 1, the day after Easter, April 29 and 30, the two days of Passover, and June 17 for Eid.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.