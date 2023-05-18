Janice Yu reports on the influx of migrants coming to New York City.

NYC officials say city is running out of room for migrants

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is desperately trying to house the flood of migrants arriving daily.

More asylum seekers are expected to arrive at the Port Authority Bus Terminal Thursday.

The city has moved all of the migrants out of school gyms, and into other housing.

But, with more buses arriving by the day, the mayor warns that all options are on the table.

City officials are making it very clear that the city is running out of room.

More than a dozen buses are expected by the end of the week.

Mayor Eric Adams says more than half of the city's hotels are now occupied by migrants and they're struggling to find more hotels willing to take on sheltering migrants.

"Almost 50% of those hotel rooms are being taken up by migrant asylum seekers, that we're paying for," Adams said. "So instead of money coming from people who are visiting us and spending and our tourism and our Broadway plays, instead of them using those hotels, we are using those hotels."

Meanwhile, city officials continue to call on the federal government and other counties in the state for help.

"There's an emergency," Adams said. "It's baffling to me that those on a national level are not understanding what this is doing to New York City."

"Wake up, President Biden!" said Jumaane Williams, NYC Public Advocate. "Do something. Anything!"

Meanwhile, Governor Hochul was in Washington, DC Wednesday where she met with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. They are working together to get more federal funding for asylum seekers.

At this point, the city projects spending more than $4 billion over the next two fiscal years as a result of the migrant crisis, and as of now only 37% of that is expected to be covered by state and federal money.

At this point, the city has opened more than 150 emergency shelters and has vetted more than 500 sites.

WATCH: NYC officials call on White House for help with migrant placement

Officials say 65,000 asylum seekers have come through the city so far, including 4,200 last week alone.

ALSO READ | NYPD pulls off daring rescue after scare on Staten Island Ferry

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.