New York City council members release 5-point "Rat Action Plan"

By Eyewitness News
NYC releases five-point "Rat Action Plan"

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City council members released their "Rat Action Plan" to ramp up the war against rodents.

The five-point "Rat Action Plan" aims to establish "rat mitigation zones" where the city doubles down on efforts to control the vermin population.

New York City's 311 hotline saw a 60% surge in rat complaints from New Yorkers in April 2022, from the same period three years ago.



There would also be requirements for certain large building owners to use and maintain rodent-proof trash bins; and for developers to present rodent mitigation plans along with their blueprints for major construction projects.

Another bill would create a new graduated system of violations for not using the proper waste containers.

The council members say the bills are necessary for the city to finally get the upper hand on rodents that have been plaguing the city for years.

