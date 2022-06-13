NYC Parks worker attacked inside Riverside Park on Upper West Side

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Parks worker attacked inside Riverside Park

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating an attack on a parks department worker inside Riverside Park on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Video shows the attack which happened on Monday, June 6 at 8:10 p.m. near Riverside Drive and West 79th Street.

Police say the attacker punched the 29-year-old parks department employee in the face before taking off on a scooter.

The victim suffered a cut to his face and was treated at the scene by EMS.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Family searching for answers after 21-month-old dies at NJ day care
EMBED More News Videos

A family is searching for answers after a 21-month-old girl tragically died at a daycare center in New Jersey.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york cityattacknyc parks
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Masks now optional for youngest NYC students
Man shot in NYC apartment building lobby
Video: Subway surfers seen walking atop Brooklyn train
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
AccuWeather: Turning warmer, more humid
FedEx imposters allegedly force way into Bronx apartment, shoot man
Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam
Show More
Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested on gun charges
Suspect arrested in connection to 2 separate stabbings on 7 train
National Puerto Rican Day Parade makes big comeback
Chelsea Piers protesters furious Gov. Ron DeSantis invited to speak
All clear at Port Authority following police investigation
More TOP STORIES News