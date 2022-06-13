NYC Parks worker attacked inside Riverside Park on Upper West Side

Video shows the attack which happened on Monday, June 6 at 8:10 p.m. near Riverside Drive and West 79th Street.
Police say the attacker punched the 29-year-old parks department employee in the face before taking off on a scooter.
The victim suffered a cut to his face and was treated at the scene by EMS.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
