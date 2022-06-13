NYC Parks worker attacked inside Riverside Park on Upper West Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11946261" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family is searching for answers after a 21-month-old girl tragically died at a daycare center in New Jersey.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating an attack on a parks department worker inside Riverside Park on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.Video shows the attack which happened on Monday, June 6 at 8:10 p.m. near Riverside Drive and West 79th Street.Police say the attacker punched the 29-year-old parks department employee in the face before taking off on a scooter.The victim suffered a cut to his face and was treated at the scene by EMS.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------