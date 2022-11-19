1 person killed, 1 in custody after shootout with law enforcement in Manhattan: sources

One person was killed, and another was taken into custody following a shootout with law enforcement Friday night in Manhattan, according to sources.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed, and another was taken into custody following a shootout with law enforcement Friday night in Manhattan, according to sources.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. in the Inwood section.

This was a joint narcotics operation between federal partners and the NYPD.

Law enforcement attempted to make an arrest when suspects began firing at them, according to sources.

Gunshots were exchanged between both law enforcement and the two suspects.

One suspect was killed, and the second suspect was taken into custody.

No members of law enforcement were injured during this incident.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.