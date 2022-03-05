Adams asks New York legislature to keep control of NYC public schools under mayor's office

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams asked the New York State Legislature to extend mayoral control over New York City public schools for another four years.During a hearing Friday, Adams testified that his team has proven itself by implementing the right plan to keep schools open despite the surge of the omicron COVID-19 variant.He said that it's now important to improve the physical, mental and social well-being of students and that educators need support as well.The mayor insisted the extra time will allow him to do that."This is no time to go back to a broken system. The system we had in place with the schools and school boards was a broken system. It's time to build on what we know works and accountability is crucial in this process," Adams said.Adams said that 65-percent of Black and brown children never reach proficiency and 100,000 students are homeless.There is a link between a poor education and the problems the city is facing, the mayor said.----------