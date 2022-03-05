Politics

Adams asks New York legislature to keep control of NYC public schools under mayor's office

By Eyewitness News
Adams wants NYC public schools to remain under his control

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams asked the New York State Legislature to extend mayoral control over New York City public schools for another four years.

During a hearing Friday, Adams testified that his team has proven itself by implementing the right plan to keep schools open despite the surge of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

He said that it's now important to improve the physical, mental and social well-being of students and that educators need support as well.

The mayor insisted the extra time will allow him to do that.

"This is no time to go back to a broken system. The system we had in place with the schools and school boards was a broken system. It's time to build on what we know works and accountability is crucial in this process," Adams said.

Adams said that 65-percent of Black and brown children never reach proficiency and 100,000 students are homeless.

There is a link between a poor education and the problems the city is facing, the mayor said.

